Now if you would tell me what you want to hear about this week, I’d know just what to write! I enjoy chatting with you, but neither do I want to bore you with too much rambling about our ‘corner of the woods’. Okay, we don’t really live in the woods, just right next to 300 acres of woods behind and back yonder from our house.

Now, from our front porch, there’s a 13-acre open field in view with woods beyond. With the way the chestnut trees are popping up through their five-foot guards, it doesn’t look like it’ll be a field too much longer. When the chestnuts are all grown, it looks like we’ll just be tucked back in the woods with an open area for the house, our two shops, and pasture area for the cows, horses, goats and sheep.

