School bells are ringing, or more accurately, they are about to ring for the first time in two and a half hours. It’s true; after a term of homeschooling, we are having school again in our little country school! A narrow strip of woods lies between the school and us. The children love the winding path down the ravine, across the bridge over the trickling stream, and back up the next hill to school.

A year ago, we were elated with the opportunity to spend more time together as a family through the privilege of homeschooling. It was a good year; not for a second have we regretted it. All those special moments of having Daddy take a turn in early morning hours to help with flash cards and math lessons before breakfast are tucked away, standing firm when we miss his stability and help. The children loved when Daniel took an interest in their lives, especially schoolwork, with which they spent many hours.

