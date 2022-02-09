The best of two worlds are set to collide this weekend. Well, technically, Valentine’s Day is Monday and Super Bowl is Sunday, but those who work may decide to meld the two together.
That is what has happened with all of the internet recipe sites that I visit or that send me recipes. My email has literally exploded with sweet and snacky recipes. There were so many to chose from, that I am foregoing a usual reminiscence in favor of more recipes this week.
Hope you find something new to try among these selections.
Easy Texas Sheet Cake
32 servings
Cake:
2 c all-purpose flour
2 c white sugar
1 tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
½ c sour cream
2 eggs
1 c butter
1 c water
5 tbl unsweetened cocoa powder
Icing:
6 tbl milk
5 tbl unsweetened cocoa powder
½ c butter
4 c confectioners’ sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 c chopped walnuts (Optional)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a 10x15-inch pan.
2. Combine the flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. Beat in the sour cream and eggs. Set aside. Melt the butter on low in a saucepan, add the water and 5 tbl cocoa. Bring mixture to a boil then remove from heat. Allow to cool slightly, then stir cocoa mixture into the egg mixture, mixing until blended.
3. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
4. For the icing: In a large saucepan, combine the milk, 5 tbl cocoa and ½ cup butter. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat. Stir in the confectioners’ sugar and vanilla, then fold in the nuts, mixing until blended. Spread frosting over warm cake.