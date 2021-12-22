Monetary donations were made in memory of Carol Murray from the Murray family and the Seabrooke family
In memory of Kevin Fink
“Better off Dead” from Gary Fink
In memory of Carol Murray
“Violets are Blue” and “Room to Dream” from Vicky Hinsenbrock
In memory of Dorothy Duffy
“A Little Christmas Spirit” — Dorothy Wenger family; “Forgiving Paris” — Rick and Cindy Woods; “The Santa Suit” — Ron and Carol Woods; “Authentically, Uniquely” — Randy and Jodi Woods; “The Christmas Owl” – the Yanda family; “A Christmas Too Big” – the Miller family; “Winter is Here” – Mike and Sandy Tagtow; “The Happy Crab” – the Brockemeyers; donated by her family – “The Healing Path Home,” “A Breath Away,” “A Million Miles from Home,” “Privileged,” “The Seer,” and “The Tale of Three Trees.”