MANCHESTER — Ellen Howard gave a presentation on The Amana Society of Iowa when she entertained the members of The Sorority Sisters at her home Monday.
She explained that the Society is made up of seven colonies, West Amana, High Amana, Middle Amana, Amana, East Amana, South Amana and Homestead.
The Amanas came into being in the early 1700s, when a Lutheran minister and a harness maker began leading prayer groups in Germany. In 1714 the group began traveling to other areas in Germany and Switzerland to form prayer groups, which became known as the Community of True Inspiration.
In 1842 a leader and several community members traveled to America and purchased 7,000 acres near Buffalo, New York. It was in 1855 that the community bought land in Iowa and started a village with the name Amana. In the history of the colonies, a news article explains the name came from the Song of Soloman. Amana translated to “remain true.”
Amana gave up the “communal” way of life in 1932 but maintained the church, farmland and businesses which had been established and continue to flourish.
The Amana Colonies of Iowa, which make up about 26,000 acres, have become a “must see” venture with its businesses, bakery, furniture, clock, appliance, meat, smokehouse and woolen and saw mills to name a few.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Oktoberfest was cancelled but was reinstated this year, Oct. 1-3. Ellen had dined in the Amanas with family and friends the past weekend and shared highlights of the visit.
Barbara Sanders conducted the meeting and distributed hostess and meeting information for the remaining year.
The Sept. 3 anniversary of Marlene and Bob Kudrna and the Sept. 28 anniversary of Sheila and Greg Bryan were noted.
Refreshments were served by the hostess at the close of the afternoon.
The next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. at the home of Sheila Bryan.