DES MOINES — The Wellmark Foundation is offering two opportunities to apply for competitive Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants in 2022. One in February focusing on built environment or access to healthy foods and one in September focused solely on access to healthy foods.
The Access to Healthy Foods and Built Environment MATCH Grant and the Access to Healthy Foods MATCH Grant are designed to support projects that encourage consumption of healthy foods or create or enhance safe environments to be physically active. These grants also require a matching component in the form of cash or in-kind support.
“This year, we’ve better aligned the grant focus and awards to encourage even more communities to get involved and take advantage of support from The Wellmark Foundation,” said Mary Lawyer, executive director of The Wellmark Foundation. “We are proud to be able to continue funding sustainable projects that make it easy to eat healthy and engage in physical activity.”
Access to Healthy Foods or Built Environment MATCH grant
The first MATCH grant application for 2022 is now available. This MATCH grant is for projects addressing access to healthy foods or built environment. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2022. These MATCH grant awards are up to a maximum request amount of $100,000 for projects that will be successfully completed by Dec. 31, 2024. The grant must be matched dollar-for-dollar with cash or in-kind contributions. At least one-half of the matching support must be cash.
Examples of sustainable projects include but are not limited to:
• Edible orchards and landscaping
• Community gardens and greenhouses
• Farm, field or garden-to-table projects
• Public playground structures and spaces
• Trails, including links, spurs and connectors
• Safe Routes to School plans and infrastructure
• Share-the-road plans and infrastructure, including safe crossing signs and lights
For a more comprehensive list, view the MATCH Grant Request for Application.
Access to Healthy Foods MATCH grant
The second Wellmark Foundation grant opportunity for 2022 focuses solely on access to healthy foods. Applications will be made available in the summer and are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2022. This grant is for a maximum award of $50,000 and the project must be successfully completed by Dec. 31, 2025. The grant must be matched at 50 percent with cash or in-kind contributions. At least one-half of the matching support must be cash.
To learn more, view the 2022 MATCH Grant Request for Application and to view previous Wellmark Foundation MATCH grant recipients, visit Wellmark.com/Foundation.