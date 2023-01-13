BROOKINGS, South Dakota — South Dakota State announces Jack Thoma of Jesup, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Thoma is a student in SDSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences. Congratulations on earning this academic achievement, Jack.
