DES MOINES — In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on Feb. 1, State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald is sharing the newest report of Clayton County residents who are in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt. “This past year, there was a total of $49 million reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt,” said Fitzgerald. “In Clayton County alone, $76 thousand was remitted, meaning you, a neighbor or a favorite local business could be in the database.”
Fitzgerald also reported Buchanan County had $98,000 remitted in unclaimed property, and Fayette County had $153,000 unclaimed property.
Under unclaimed property law, when companies and other entities are unable to locate the rightful owner of money and valuables in their possession, they are required to report it to the State by November 1 each year. Assets reported to the State include uncashed payroll checks, abandoned savings accounts, lost stocks and more.
“Each year after reporting season, the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is filled with new assets waiting to be claimed,” commented Fitzgerald. “In an effort to alert those in Clayton, Buchanan and Fayette counties of their funds, my office has created a list of people and businesses with the top amounts of unclaimed property.”
Clayton County:
1. Adam Niewoehner $59,384.11
2. James Robert M $11,533.40
3. Loren R Hefel $10,000.00
4. Mitchell Doris $9,376.56
5. Carol Eggert $9,022.92
6. Sharon Mueller $7,671.98
7. Dolores M Bechler $7,000.00
8. Est of Wanda M Bacon $6,439.58
9. Ridenour Carol E $6,378.51
10. Estate of Lester A B $6,359.55
11. Richard D Robertson $6,322.59
12. Streit John C $5,343.42
13. Squires Charles L $4,891.50
14. Nowatzki Robert J $4,767.85
15. Donald R Nieland $4,500.00
16. Casey L Muntz $4,336.52
17. Russell E. F $4,198.44
18. Est of Wanda M Bacon $4,046.31
19. Squires Charles L $3,789.00
20. Estate of Lorimer P Fuelling $3,631.03
21. Larry G Kurth $3,461.01
22. Producers Mortgage Corp $3,289.00
23. Estate of Barbara Miller $3,288.02
24. Stay Healthy $3,169.00
25. Betty R Wessel $3,018.55
Buchanan County:
1. Mary A Donovan $105,917.58
2. Courtney Illicent $13,727.03
3. Independence Chrysler Jeep Dodge Inc $12,029.97
4. Earlene Asleson $7,369.92
5. James R Heinze $6,560.89
6. Marie Hoeger $6,465.76
7. Daniell L Walton Estate $5,767.55
8. Habben William J $5,721.95
9. Woodson Robert D $5,481.22
10. Donald G Weber $5,066.95
11. Estate of Vincen Hoskins $5,000
12. Bret D Adams $4,426.51
13. Becker Lorraine $4,306.15
14. Thelma Parks $4,242.43
15. Lea Heinemann $4,044.50
16. Refer Ambri J $4,020.23
17. Jane Sorenson $3,900.00
18. Dustin M Hogan $3,850.98
19. Estate of Shirley Burns $3,638.19
20. Trainor Louis M $3,366.39
21. Kathryn A Crawford $3,365.86
22. Ford Estate of Miriam $3,363.40
23. White Marion $3,334.61
24. Holly Kullenberg $3,292.40
25. Hunter Katherine E $3,165.19
Fayette County:
1. Doug Heller $83,336.44
2. Farquharson Zita B $48,289.25
3. Veristitch Llc $44,670.06
4. Audrey I Schroeder $22,599.67
5. Bonnie J Kastli $21,471.40
6. Jones Brenda $18,463.27
7. Bonnie Kastli $15,294.34
8. Big Wapsie Ag Services $13,276.00
9. Katherine J Klave $11,450.96
10. Lynch Livestock Inc $11,366.80
11. James D Ahrens $9,251.98
12. Mike Koehler $9,223.70
13. Big Wapsie Ag Services $8,897.94
14. Garrels Mary A $8,795.80
15. Connor Martha $8,169.04
16. Hilton Marylis $7,721.55
17. Violet M Clemens $7,037.49
18. Farquharson Zita B $6,958.05
19. James D Ahrens $6,642.70
20. James D Ahrens $6,024.42
21. Kenneth A Johnson $5,842.62
22. Estate of Anna Helge $5,835.57
23. Ross E Wall $5,602.98
24. Bonnie Kastli $5,442.63
25. Estate of Mary M Ree $5,418.84
Open 24/7 and at no cost, past and present Iowans can search their name at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to locate any unclaimed property owed to them. For additional National Unclaimed Property Day festivities, join Fitzgerald on his Twitter and Facebook pages on February 1 to catch the announcement of even more names. Visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to learn more about unclaimed property and the program.