The Oelwein Senior Citizens Housing Corporation met for their annual meeting on Thursday, April 7, at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of Central Manor. President Paul Gray led the meeting with Board members present including Wallace Rundle, vp; Barbara Rundle, secretary; Janice Minton, Sarah Scheel, Jim Kullmer, Steve Holland, Kartay Apartment Manager Brenda Nabholz, and Jerry Bostian, custodian. Jim Mueller was unable to attend.

Voted in for three-year terms were Sarah Scheel, Jim Kullmer, and Steve Holland. Wallace and Barbara Rundle are site managers of Central and Stewart Manors. Those interested in low-rent housing should contact Kartay Apartment Management of Independence.

There are 47 apartments and now five apartments available. There is also a community room at Central Manor to host gatherings. Contact Kartay at 1-319-334-7110 if interested and they will have more information for applicants.

