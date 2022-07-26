The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus will set up the big top at the Oelwein Sports Complex on 20th Street SE this Saturday, July 30. The public is invited to the tent-raising at 9:30 a.m. which will be followed by a free tour of the circus grounds.
Circus performances will be held later in the day at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale at O-Town Discounts and Oelwein Dollar Fresh, as well as from any Oelwein Celebration committee member through the Oelwein Celebration, Inc. on their Facebook page.
Area residents are reminded that Oelwein Celebration will receive a larger portion of the advanced ticket sales than the tickets sold at the gate the day of the performances.
“If you really want to help out Oelwein Celebration with this fundraiser, purchase your circus tickets in advance,” said Anthony Ricchio, vice president.
Advance tickets for adults are $12 for ages 13 and older; $7 for kids ages 2-12 and senior citizens 65 and older. Babies and toddlers under age 2 are admitted free. Tickets at the gate will be $15 and $8.
Culpepper and Merriweather Circus performs for family entertainment. Attendees will see animal acts, aerialists, daredevils and lots of clowning around.