The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus will set up the big top at the Oelwein Sports Complex on 20th Street SE this Saturday, July 30. The public is invited to the tent-raising at 9:30 a.m. which will be followed by a free tour of the circus grounds.

Circus performances will be held later in the day at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale at O-Town Discounts and Oelwein Dollar Fresh, as well as from any Oelwein Celebration committee member through the Oelwein Celebration, Inc. on their Facebook page.

