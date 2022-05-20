By Zakary Kriener
Fayette County Newspapers
ELGIN — Phase one of the NFV boys’ soccer postseason agenda is in the books as the No. 2-ranked TigerHawks blanked Belmond-Klemme in the opening round of the postseason to make it 11 straight victories for the black and blue.
On Thursday evening, North Fayette Valley hosted the Broncos on their home Elgin turf, winning by a score of 5-0.
With very windy conditions throughout the game, it took the TigerHawks a little while to get going. Midway through the first half, however, Kaleb White found the back of the goal to put NFV up 1-0.
White, the team’s leader in goals, scored again later in the half to increase the TigerHawk lead. The goal came off a beautiful assist from Tayler Luzum.
With the clock ticking down in the first half, sophomore Anden Starkweather took advantage of his positioning as he buried a goal off a rebound on an Andre Fuentes shot with just three seconds on the clock.
In the second half, Fuentes was able to get on the score sheet as he dribbled around a herd of Bronco defenders and got it past the goalie to put NFV up 4-0.
Kaleb White completed the hat trick later in the second half to add an insurance goal and send the Broncos packing.
Much as it has been all season, the TigerHawk defense was stout and allowed just one goal on net, which of course was saved by Trey Frieden.
The win advanced NFV to the second round of their substate bracket, which will make for a home matchup against Clear Lake on Monday. The Lions are 7-7 on the season and defeated New Hampton, 6-1, in their first round match.