Tips for creating a pollinator-friendly garden

A swallowtail butterfly is attracted to a flower in this garden.

AMES – The beauty and diversity of pollinators can be enjoyed within the home garden or landscape, if some basic steps are taken to assure their habitat.

In a recent publication called “Gardening for Butterflies and Pollinators,” horticulture specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach explain the life and role of common pollinators, and actions Iowans can take to increase their numbers.

