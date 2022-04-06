When a tornado has been spotted in the neighborhood or is imminent, you have mere seconds to seek immediate shelter. But what do you do if you’re on the road or in a house?
AccuWeather Global Weather Center offers some key steps to take if you are under a tornado warning — which means a tornado has been spotted or has been detected on radar — as well as what you should not do.
1. If you are driving on the road — If you see a tornado while driving, do not take shelter under an overpass, and never try to outrun a tornado. If there is no shelter nearby, stay in your car, in your seat belt, and keep your head down below the window. If you can safely get to a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine, exit the car, lie down, and cover your head with your hands.
2. If you are at home — Go to a pre-designated shelter area such as a safe room, basement, storm cellar, or the lowest building level. If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.
3. If you live in a mobile home — Leave the mobile home immediately because it will provide little to no shelter from a tornado. Instead, go to a community shelter, or get as far away from your mobile home as possible and lie down in a low-lying area.
4. At work or school — Proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms, such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.
5. Don’t open windows and doors — A popular myth is that if you open your windows and doors the tornado will cause less damage. Not true: opening doors and windows only wastes precious time.
Also, don’t forget to sign up for weather alerts and notifications ahead of time so that you know when a tornado watch or warning has been issued. And pay attention to weather alerting systems for current emergency information and instructions while sheltering in place.
6. After a tornado strikes — It’s important to stay clear of fallen power lines or broken utility lines. Also, do not enter damaged buildings until you are told they are safe.
On average, tornado warnings are issued 13 minutes in advance. This is not a ton of time, but it is more than enough to take shelter. However, other times the lead time is less than 13 minutes. This is why it is important to react to a tornado warning immediately.