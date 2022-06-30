Today is Thursday, June 30, the 181st day of 2022. There are 184 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On June 30, 1982, the proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution expired, having failed to receive the required number of ratifications for its adoption, despite having its seven-year deadline extended by three years.
On this date:
In 1918, labor activist and socialist Eugene V. Debs was arrested in Cleveland, charged under the Espionage Act of 1917 for a speech he’d made two weeks earlier denouncing U.S. involvement in World War I. (Debs was sentenced to prison and disenfranchised for life.)
In 1921, President Warren G. Harding nominated former President William Howard Taft to be chief justice of the United States, succeeding the late Edward Douglass White.
In 1934, Adolf Hitler launched his “blood purge” of political and military rivals in Germany in what came to be known as “The Night of the Long Knives.”
In 1958, the U.S. Senate passed the Alaska statehood bill by a vote of 64-20.
In 1971, the Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that the government could not prevent The New York Times or The Washington Post from publishing the Pentagon Papers. A Soviet space mission ended in tragedy when three cosmonauts aboard Soyuz 11 were found dead of asphyxiation inside their capsule after it had returned to Earth.
In 1985, 39 American hostages from a hijacked TWA jetliner were freed in Beirut after being held 17 days.
In 1986, the Supreme Court, in Bowers v. Hardwick, ruled 5-4 that states could outlaw homosexual acts between consenting adults (however, the nation’s highest court effectively reversed this decision in 2003 in Lawrence v. Texas).
In 1994, the U.S. Figure Skating Association stripped Tonya Harding of the national championship and banned her for life for her role in the attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan.
In 2009, American soldier Pfc. Bowe R. Bergdahl went missing from his base in eastern Afghanistan, and was later confirmed to have been captured by insurgents after walking away from his post. (Bergdahl was released on May 31, 2014 in exchange for five Taliban detainees; he pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, but was spared a prison sentence by a military judge.)
In 2013, 19 elite firefighters known as members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were killed battling a wildfire northwest of Phoenix after a change in wind direction pushed the flames back toward their position.
In 2016, saying it was the right thing to do, Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that transgender people would be allowed to serve openly in the U.S. military, ending one of the last bans on service in the armed forces.
In 2020, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a landmark bill retiring the last state flag bearing the Confederate battle emblem. Boston’s arts commission voted unanimously to remove a statue depicting a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln’s feet.
Ten years ago: Islamist Mohammed Morsi became Egypt’s first freely elected president as he was sworn in during a pair of ceremonies. An international conference in Geneva accepted a U.N.-brokered peace plan calling for creation of a transitional government in Syria, but at Russia’s insistence the compromise left the door open to Syria’s president being a part of it. Former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir died at age 96.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Lea Massari is 89. Actor Nancy Dussault is 86. Songwriter Tony Hatch is 83. Singer Glenn Shorrock is 78. Actor Leonard Whiting is 72. Jazz musician Stanley Clarke is 71. Actor David Garrison is 70. Rock musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) is 69. Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 66. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 63. Actor Deirdre Lovejoy is 60. Actor Rupert Graves is 59. Former boxer Mike Tyson is 56. Actor Peter Outerbridge is 56. Rock musician Tom Drummond (Better Than Ezra) is 53. Actor-comedian Tony Rock (TV: “Living Biblically”) is 53. Actor Brian Bloom is 52. Actor Monica Potter is 51. Actor Molly Parker is 50. Actor Rick Gonzalez is 43. Actor Tom Burke is 41. Actor Lizzy Caplan is 40. Actor Susannah Flood is 40. Rock musician James Adam Shelley (American Authors) is 39. Country singer Cole Swindell is 39. R&B singer Fantasia is 38. Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 37. Actor Sean Marquette (TV: “The Goldbergs”) is 34.
Extended Forecast
FAYETTE COUNTY
FRIDAY — Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT — Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph — shifting to the east after midnight.
SATURDAY — Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
SATURDAY NIGHT — Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
SUNDAY — Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY NIGHT — Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40%.
INDEPENDENCE DAY — Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50%. Highest heat index readings around 95 in the afternoon.
MONDAY NIGHT — Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50%.
TUESDAY — Partly sunny with a 50% chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY NIGHT — Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY — Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 50 percent.