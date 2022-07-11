DES MOINES — Find Your Fun at the Iowa State Fair Aug. 11-21. With 11 fun-filled, action-packed days of food, games, rides and music – there’s something fun for everyone.
Check out the top 11 ways to Find Your Fun in 2022:
1. Record Setting Fun
Guinness World Records Attempt
Bags, bean bags or cornhole, name the game and bags will be thrown across the Grand Concourse in a grand display of Iowa sportsmanship Saturday, Aug. 20. In the spirit of Iowa State Fair competition, be part of the official Guinness World Records attempt for the largest cornhole tournament.
2. Fun Under the Sun
2022 sees a return of the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulls, sponsored by Titan Tire, Maker of Goodyear Farm Tires, with media partners Iowa Farmer Today and WHO The Big Show, at Elwell Family Park Aug. 16 and 17. Short course ATV & UTV racing by Kruse Motorsports will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, and a Demolition Derby with Domination Motorsports will take place Saturday, Aug. 20.
3. Fun-draising Efforts
Watch the 40th year of this special show in the Pioneer Livestock Pavilion Saturday, Aug. 13. The Governor’s Charity Steer Show, put on by the Office of the Governor of Iowa, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council, has raised over $4.5 million for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa since 1983.
4. Making More Fun
In 2022, Fairgoers will be able to watch a variety of demonstrations in The Kitchen, a food demonstration exhibit located in Maytag Family Theaters. Most of the classes are free. See the Daily Program on the Iowa State Fair Website or mobile app in July for a complete listing of food demonstrations in The Kitchen.
5. Hungry for Fun
Find a new favorite food at the Iowa State Fair. All sorts of creatively wonderful and fried foods can be found at the Iowa State Fair, and everyone is looking forward to the debut of new foods in 2022 livestream on Facebook Tuesday, July 19.
6. Fun on the Farm
Agricultural experiences are unique to the Fair. Head to The Garden, sponsored by Corteva Agriscience, during the Fair for free Wine Down events Saturday, Aug. 13 and Monday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.
7. 100 Years of Fun
The Fair’s own “Tunnel of Love” turns 100 years old in 2022! The Ye Old Mill is the Fair’s oldest permanent amusement ride and is still one of the only three originals remaining in the U.S. Located at the corner of the Grand Concourse and E. 33rd St., east of Thrill Ville.
8. Inclusive Fun
Find your fun for the whole family at the Iowa State Fair’s sensory-friendly morning, presented by ChildServe, Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 8 a.m. until Noon. Sensory-related accommodations will be made that morning.
9. Fun to Save
Find fun at the Fair with discounts. Buy advance admission tickets sponsored by Taco John’s before Aug. 11 and save $5 on adult tickets. Value Packs are the biggest savings ($14 savings) on all the best family activities. Order before July 31.
10. Join the Fun
Hiring and employment at the Fair
It’s almost Fair-time, and we need you. From the gates to the volunteers, everyone has a valuable position behind the scenes at the Fair. Fill out a seasonal application to work at the Fair or learn about volunteering opportunities online at iowastatefair.org.
11. Find Your Fun
Plan now to find all YOUR fun at the Iowa State Fair. Find the most up-to-date information at iowastatefair.org.