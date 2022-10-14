Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens met Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11, for their weekly get together of playing 500 and socializing.

High scores in cards went to Tom Buhr and Verna Kerns. Bernita Beard provided refreshments for the group.

