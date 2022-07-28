Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

West Central Senior Citizens met for the weekly get-together Tuesday afternoon, July 26.

Larry Torson and Verna Kerns garnered the high scores during the afternoon of playing 500. Helen Hillman provided refreshments

