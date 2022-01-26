Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Touchdown Sammies

From Just a Pinch

serves a crowd

Ingredients:

5 lb boneless chuck roast

2 pkg Good Seasons Zesty Italian dressing mix

1 tbl fresh ground black pepper

1 tbl dried oregano

1 tbl dried basil

1 tbl dried parsley

1 tbl onion powder

1 tbl garlic powder

2 c beef stock

1 c stout beer

  • for a kick you can add some crushed red pepper.

Directions:

1. Put the meat and all of the ingredients in an oval slow cooker (small Crock Pot will not be big enough). Cover and cook on low for 10-12 hours.

2. Remove the meat from the Crock Pot (should be fork tender) and shred it using 2 forks.

3. Return the meat to the juices and continue cooking on low for another 30 minutes up to an hour.

4. Keep warm and serve.

