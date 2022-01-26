Touchdown Sammies

From Just a Pinch
serves a crowd
Ingredients:
5 lb boneless chuck roast
2 pkg Good Seasons Zesty Italian dressing mix
1 tbl fresh ground black pepper
1 tbl dried oregano
1 tbl dried basil
1 tbl dried parsley
1 tbl onion powder
1 tbl garlic powder
2 c beef stock
1 c stout beer
- for a kick you can add some crushed red pepper.
Directions:
1. Put the meat and all of the ingredients in an oval slow cooker (small Crock Pot will not be big enough). Cover and cook on low for 10-12 hours.
2. Remove the meat from the Crock Pot (should be fork tender) and shred it using 2 forks.
3. Return the meat to the juices and continue cooking on low for another 30 minutes up to an hour.
4. Keep warm and serve.