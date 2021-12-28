Traditional dishes for good luck in the New Year

Happy New Year to our readers everywhere!
I was thinking over my seven decades of New Years and the first one I actually remember celebrating was when I was 15. It was our last winter in Minnesota, cold and snowy as usual. My cousin Nancy came over to help me watch my two sisters while my parents went out to a local supper club.
Cousin Nancy was a year younger, but quite “boy crazy” for her age. She had previously asked a couple of boys to stop by our house after my parents took off for the evening. The boys were polite and didn’t cause trouble. We listened to records and had popcorn and Pepsi. Then one produced a pack of cigarettes from a jacket pocket and they proceeded to smoke. My stepdad smoked, so there were ashtrays around the house back then, but four of us (novices) trying out cigarettes created quite a cloud of smoke in the living room.
Everything was fun until I heard the family car pull up out front. Nancy and I went into panic mode, rushing the boys out the back door and trying to dissipate the smell and smoke with spray and waving dishtowels. Then we sat there deciding what to say if we got caught. Time was passing, but no parents came in the door.
After a bit, I looked out the front door window. My mom loved to dress up and never missed an opportunity to do so. She had worn a fancy dress and high heels out to supper. When they came home after some New Year’s celebrating, Mom stepped out of the Pontiac station wagon and her high heels met an icy patch at the curb. She landed on her derrière with her feet under the car. It was a cold seat to say the least, and Ken was trying unsuccessfully to get her upright. Between the whoops and giggles, it was a pretty comical show from our vantage point in the front door window. When they finally made it into the house, nothing was said from any of us, although Nancy and I had to work at containing our giggles as my parents tottered off to bed.
If you’re out celebrating tonight, please do so responsibly. If you’re hosting friends, I have included a couple of adult recipes for the occasion, along with black-eyed peas and rice dishes, for good luck in the coming year.
New Year’s Hoppin’ John
Ingredients:
10 slices bacon, chopped
1 (1- to 1½-pound) boneless ham, cut into ½-inch cubes
1 lg onion, chopped fine
2 celery ribs, chopped fine
6 clove garlic, minced
½ tsp dried thyme
4 c low-sodium chicken broth
2 (16 oz) bags frozen black-eyed peas (or equal amounts of canned)
2 bay leaves
1½ c long-grain rice
3 scallions, sliced thin
Directions:
1. Cook bacon in a Dutch oven over medium heat until crisp, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate.
2. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon fat from pot and brown ham chunks (if desired), about 3 to 6 minutes. Transfer to plate with bacon.
3. Add onion and celery to the pot. Cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and thyme and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add broth, peas, bay leaves, and browned ham. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, until beans are just tender, about 20 minutes.
4. Place rice in a fine-mesh strainer set over a large bowl. Rinse under running water until water runs clear, about 1 minute. Drain rice well and stir into pot.
5. Place a square of aluminum foil directly on the surface of the simmering liquid. Simmer covered until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender, about 20 minutes, stirring and repositioning foil twice during cooking. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Fluff rice with a fork. Stir in scallions and bacon. Serve.