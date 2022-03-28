The Trails Unlimited Snowmobile Club will host their annual Landowners Appreciation & Breakfast Fundraiser on Sunday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Festina Community Center. All are welcome and guests may enjoy pancakes, hand-made sausage patties and scrambled eggs. The cost is $8 per meal. This year’s event is drive-thru only.
“Although our snowmobiling season is never long enough for enthusiasts, we are always extremely appreciative of landowners who partner with us to make these incredible trails possible,” said Bud Winter, Trails Unlimited club president.
Nearly 200 landowners, who make up more than 140 miles of trails within the Trails Unlimited region throughout northern Fayette and southern Winneshiek counties, will receive a special invitation for the breakfast event, including complimentary tickets.
Throughout the winter season, club members hosted several fundraising projects, published a new trail map for the region and completed their rubber track project, which has been a great enhancement to the groomer for maintaining and improving trails.
“We are proud of our accomplishments and know we could not achieve these tasks without the help of our volunteer club members and support shown by the Iowa State Snowmobiling Association,” Winter said.
Trails Unlimited is a non-profit organization that has been in existence since 1985. The club maintains over 140 miles of trail in the communities of Castalia, Ossian, Calmar, Fort Atkinson, Festina, Alpha, Hawkeye, Jackson Junction, St. Lucas, Auburn, Waucoma, West Union and Clermont.
For more information about Trails Unlimited Snowmobile Club, find them on Facebook or visit www.trailsunlimited.net.