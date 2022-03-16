Transitioning from comfort foods to flavorful spring treats

Cleaning out my pantry cupboard next to the refrigerator was the highlight of last weekend. Don’t feel sorry for me. There were other things I could have done that would have been more fun, but the chore manifested as I was looking for something I knew I had but couldn’t readily see.
While looking for one can of green beans, I came up with three cans of pumpkin (none expired yet), three cans of crushed pineapple in various sizes (one expired), four cans of sweetened condensed milk – good grief! I’m sure some of these were repeat purchases because I “didn’t think I had one in the cupboard” when I was at the store and a recipe idea hit me. The same thing happens in my drawer where gelatin and pudding boxes are lined up. I have no idea what I wanted to do with that cook-and-serve chocolate pudding mix, but it expired in 2020! The green beans are still MIA.
I’ve got to learn to stick to the list when I go shopping. All shopping excursions start off with the best intentions and a solid list, but then I see things and my mind becomes a kaleidoscope of recipes and more stuff ends up in my cart. I have found one way to grocery shop that helps me stay on track, and that is the online shopping at Fareway. I can go through all the store products online and select what I need, including quantities, pounds, and how I would like meat packaged, pay for it with a credit card and schedule a time to pick it up. They bring the groceries right out to the car, and I take them home. If you like the social and browsing aspects of grocery shopping, then you may not care about this service, but if you have a lot of things going on, are too tired after work to go to the store, kids are being naughty, etc., then this is a welcome feature. You can place your order on your lunch break and pick up your groceries after work. Now, if you just had a cook waiting to prepare your meal at home … as Aerosmith would say, “Dream On.”
This first recipe is a repeat from some time ago, but I was visiting with someone who didn’t know what to do with a couple of sweet potatoes and I mentioned the chili. She said I needed to post the recipe, so here it is. Hope you give it a try because it is delicious!
Sweet Potato Chili
with Turkey Sausage
Ingredients:
2 tsp olive oil
1 pkg rope turkey sausage, cut into coins and halved
1 med onion, diced
2 tbl minced garlic or 1 tsp garlic powder
2 sm sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
¾ c chicken broth
1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes w/juices
1 can (15 oz) tomato sauce
1 can (15 oz) black beans (drained and rinsed)
1 can (15 oz) chili beans
1 tbl chili powder
2 tsp ground cumin
¼ tsp pepper
½ c sour cream
½ c shredded Mexican blend or Monterey Jack cheese
Directions:
In a large heavy pot or Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
Add turkey sausage pieces, onion, and garlic and cook until onions are translucent. Stir in the sweet potatoes and cook another 3-4 minutes before adding liquids.
Add the tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, chicken broth, chili beans and rinsed black beans, stirring to combine all. Add the spices and bring the mixture to a simmer.
Reduce heat and simmer uncovered 20-25 minutes, stirring frequently until potatoes are tender and easily pierced with a fork, and the chili has thickened.
Serve hot, topped with sour cream and cheese, if desired.