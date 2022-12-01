My mom always made the best fudge for the holiday treat trays. I think she used a Fanny Farmer recipe and, as I remember, it was a lot of work. You needed pretty strong arms and hands by the time the chocolate mixture was beaten until glossy. I tried making fudge the long way with a candy thermometer and furious beating a few times when I was younger, but it never turned out like Mom’s.
I am thankful for the advances that have been made in fudge recipes. Some use a microwave and some a stovetop, but both methods have improved and are much less daunting than those in the old cookbooks. I might try one of the recipes for this week over the weekend and see if it passes.
Also, this week I thought about families or friends that may be staying overnight during the holidays. Nothing gets “best hostess” kudos like a delicious breakfast/brunch dish. There are a couple to try out, but why save them just for company?
Hope everyone has a great weekend and the opportunity to check out Olde Tyme Christmas events today, Sacred Heart Cookie Walk tomorrow and Sunday, and Oelwein Historical Museum Christmas open house, also Saturday and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. – bring your voices for some carol sing-alongs.
Recipe & photo courtesy of “My Hot Southern Mess”
1 (7 ounce) jar marshmallow creme
2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
1 cup milk chocolate chips
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1. Line an 8-inch square pan with sprayed aluminum foil; set aside.
2. To get the marshmallow cream out of the jar easily, microwave for 30 seconds. Then, combine sugar, marshmallow cream, evaporated milk, butter, and salt together in a large saucepan over medium heat; bring to a full boil and cook for 6½ minutes, stirring constantly.
3. Remove from heat and immediately add both chocolate chips; stirring until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. Stir in nuts and vanilla. Pour into prepared pan; chill in refrigerator for 2 hours, or until firm.