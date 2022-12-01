Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Creamy, Easy Fudge

My mom always made the best fudge for the holiday treat trays. I think she used a Fanny Farmer recipe and, as I remember, it was a lot of work. You needed pretty strong arms and hands by the time the chocolate mixture was beaten until glossy. I tried making fudge the long way with a candy thermometer and furious beating a few times when I was younger, but it never turned out like Mom’s.

I am thankful for the advances that have been made in fudge recipes. Some use a microwave and some a stovetop, but both methods have improved and are much less daunting than those in the old cookbooks. I might try one of the recipes for this week over the weekend and see if it passes.

