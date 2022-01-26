“Stay warm,” are the two most frequent words I have heard lately. This deep, below zero, cold really bites! It’s hard for everything, animals and machinery, and everyone to work outside. I have seen pictures of horse-drawn snowplows from years past that make me shudder and am very thankful for the snow blowers, snowplows and trucks with blades that are used now.
The museum has a very interesting truck collection (yes, we have more than dolls), that includes a large range of older to newer trucks, farm trucks, aerial trucks, tow trucks, flat beds, semis, and more. I am including a picture of a snowplow, tow truck, and aerial truck with this article as we see them every day this winter and need them frequently.
A few years ago, when I was on my way to Wadena to work, my vehicle hit some black ice and before I knew it, I was upside down between two trees. I had my seat belt on and didn’t get hurt but my Jeep was toast. It would have been interesting to watch the tow truck winch it up and out to the road. (I really liked that 4-wheel drive Jeep.)
Have you had your sleds out this winter? The museum’s sled was pulled with a rope to take pails of feed and bales of hay and straw around for chores besides pulling children for a ride on it. The sled does not have a steering mechanism so if you were sledding down a hill with it you would need to be prepared for the stop or to bail off if it went out of control.
Be sure to stay warm and keep in mind the importance of staying in control with the conditions and things around you if you can. Don’t be outside in this weather any longer than you have to be.
Thank you to the Strawberry Point Street Department, fire departments, and to all the emergency workers, state/county snowplow and truck drivers for all your work in this severe cold now and all year around.