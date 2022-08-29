Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Trucking firm donates truck, trailer to HCC CDL training program

The 2019 Kenworth T680 automatic transmission truck and trailer courtesy of Don Hummer Trucking.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College’s Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training program received a welcome gift as classes get underway this fall. Don Hummer Trucking in Cedar Rapids has donated a 2019 Kenworth T680 automatic transmission truck and trailer to HCC for use in the CDL training program.

“We understand that it is critical to support entry-level training, including donating equipment to schools like Hawkeye Community College to allow them to train more students,” said Chris Hummer, president of Don Hummer Trucking.

Tags

Trending Food Videos