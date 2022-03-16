Plans for future meetings were made when The Sorority Sisters met at the home of Cindy Lundry, Monday afternoon.
Barb Sanders conducted the brief business session and announced that she had submitted the ballot for the Senior Citizens Housing Corporation election of board members. The Sorority has owned a share in the corporation since it was begun.
The Sorority Sisters next meeting will be March 28 at 1 p.m. at the home of Marlene Kudrna. Founder’s Day will be observed April 11, with arrangements to be announced. The April 25 gathering will be at the Sanders home. Secret sisters will be revealed at the May 9 meeting.
For the program, the hostess showed old Oelwein High School yearbooks and newspaper clippings from Forties Return Reunions of the school. The reunions had been arrangd by the late Richard and Dolores Knowles. Members enjoyed looking at the pictures and recognizing some of the former students.