The Sorority Sisters met at the home of Barb Sanders on Monday, April 25. With the celebration of Earth Day last Friday, Barb chose to present a program on recycling. It was very informative; lots of ideas for things we all can do to keep our planet healthy.
Some examples of mindfulness included when shopping choose less packaging made of easily recycled materials. Try concentrated products you can dilute with water in reusable containers. Take your own cloth bags to the grocery store. Use plant based cleaners rather than those with harsh chemicals; check the ingredient labels. When getting takeout foods, ask the server not to put in straws or plastic ware.
Know the recycling rules for your community. In Oelwein, only numbers 1, 2, and 5 that appear on plastic containers are recyclable. All items must be cleaned before recycling. Plastic jars, etc., need only to be cleaned with a rubber scraper before recycling.
Lunch was served by the hostess. The next meeting will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 9, at Hacienda del Rio Mexican Restaurant in downtown Oelwein. Secret sisters revealing will take place at this final meeting of the season.