The Sorority Sisters met at Hacienda Del Rio on May 9, for lunch.
The meeting opened with an update on two of our sisters that are experiencing health issues. A card was signed for each and delivered to their homes after the meeting.
In other business, it was decided to purchase a basket to be hung downtown in memory of all our deceased sisters, as we have done in the past. A wonderful meal was enjoyed by all.
The last meeting of the season will be “Secret Sister Revealing” on Monday, May 23, at Denali’s On the River in Independence. Cards will be exchanged.