As Emily Dickinson said, “There is no frigate like a book to take us lands away...” The Tuesday Tourist Club women journeyed to WWII France to learn about the life of Virginia Hall, a Baltimore socialite who talked her way into Special Operations Executive, an English spy organization. Thus is the setting for the book “A Woman of No Importance” by Sonia Purnell.
The pages of this book tell the true story of a courageous woman who was “unusually spirited and independent” as a young adult and took pleasure in defying convention of the 1920s. Her dream was to become a professional diplomat, but a tragic hunting accident changed the course of her life. Needing to wear a prosthetic leg and being a woman caused her to be overlooked and disregarded for desirable jobs that she felt to be qualified. In February 1940 she signed up as a volunteer with the French 9th Artillery Regiment to drive ambulances. She felt that finally she was in the right place to prove her worth. This biography reads like a spy working thriller as you learn about her adventures as the first Allied woman deployed behind enemy lines.
The members compared this story of millions of women, children, and old men fleeing Hitler’s tanks and crossing the French border to current events of the Russian army crossing into Ukraine. Other observations included how smart, persistent, and heroic Virginia was.
Refreshments with a St. Patrick’s Day theme were served at the social hour, which followed the meeting. Co-hostesses were Sheila Bryan and Barb Sanders.
The April meeting will be at the Oelwein Public Library at 1 p.m. Marianne Reynolds will lead a discussion of “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins.