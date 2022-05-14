A beautiful array of May baskets was a welcoming sight as Tuesday Tourist Club gathered at the Oelwein Public Library. Paula Bush hosted.
During the business portion of the meeting the members voted to donate money to purchase a basket of flowers for the beautification of downtown Oelwein. Corresponding Secretary Marlene Kudrna read a thank you note from Frankie King for a book purchased in memory of her husband, Royce King. It was announced that honorary member, Donna Wilson, has moved to Arlington Place. Discussion was held regarding the annual scholarship to be presented at Senior Awards night on Wednesday, May 18.
In lieu of discussing one book, the members took turns describing books that they especially enjoyed in the past or one that they were reading currently. Samples of titles were “Gentleman in Moscow,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Snow in the Evergreens” and “Winter Garden.” Favorite authors commented by many of the members were Ann Patchett, Pearl S. Buck, John Grisham, and Louise Penny.
President Ruth Lau lead the ceremony for the installation of the 2022-2023 officers. Completing these positions are the following: President Anita Mars, Vice President Linda Potter, Treasurer Barb Sanders, Corresponding Secretary Marlene Kudrna, and Recording Secretary Vivian Rourke,
The members shared some of their plans for the summer which included reunions, traveling, moving, chasing golf balls and grandchildren, and hopefully interspersing some R&R. The next meeting will be Sept. 13.