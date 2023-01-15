The Tuesday Tourist Club met Jan. 10, at the Oelwein Public Library. Kathy Steele Adams and Edith Biddinger were the hostesses.
Sheila Bryan and Vivian Rourke led the discussion on the book “Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life” by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush. Sheila began with an update on the lives of the twin sisters — Jenna and Barbara. In their book the two women shared many intimate, and often funny, stories about growing up in the public eye.
A discussion followed based on themes found in the book: sisterly love, devotion to grandparents, and the unexpected events and opportunities that the Bush women had as children growing up in a political dynasty. The club members shared stories of close relationships they have had with their own sisters or women who had become “sisters” in their lives. There was also a spirited discussion about the members’ much-loved grandparents and the effect that those individuals had on their own lives. Some of the many wonderful growing up stories and reflections of the Bush sisters that they shared in their book were also discussed.
Following the book discussion, Anita Mars, president, conducted the business meeting. Barb Sanders, treasurer, reported that equal portions of the club’s Christmas collection had been sent to four local groups: the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard, the Plentiful Pantry, the Otter Creek Animal Shelter, and the Oelwein Public Library.
Ruth Lau handed out copies of the updated club by-laws. She highlighted some of the changes that had been made from previous documents.
Refreshments were provided by Kathy Steele Adams and Edith Biddinger.
The next meeting will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Oelwein Public Library. Sue Frost will lead the discussion of the book “The Maid” by Nita Prose. Hostesses will be Marlene Doyle and Charlene Stocker.