The Tuesday Tourist Club met Jan. 10, at the Oelwein Public Library. Kathy Steele Adams and Edith Biddinger were the hostesses.

Sheila Bryan and Vivian Rourke led the discussion on the book “Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life” by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush. Sheila began with an update on the lives of the twin sisters — Jenna and Barbara. In their book the two women shared many intimate, and often funny, stories about growing up in the public eye.

