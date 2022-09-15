Tuesday Tourist Club met Sept. 13 at the Oelwein Public Library with Mary Jo Weber and Sandy Murray-John hosting. Sixteen members and one guest answered the roll with a response to, “A fun thing you did this summer.”
Charlene Stocker was discussion leader for this meeting’s book, “Stars Over Clear Lake,” by Loretta Ellsworth.
This historical fiction novel alternates between 2007 and the 1940’s as it tells the story of an Iowa woman and her links to both the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake and the POW camp in Algona. Lorraine Kindred’s story is based on two Iowa events, the Surf Ballroom and the mysterious fire that destroyed the original ballroom and the POW camp at Algona.
Lorraine’s father, as did many Iowa farmers, employed German POWs to work the farm since there were few Iowa men available for farm work. Many of the POWs were not Nazis and did not support the Nazis or the way Germany was conducting the war.
Lorraine slowly became friends with the POWs, and with one in particular, Jens. She and Jens fell in love and spent time at the Surf Ballroom. Lorraine was a singer and dreamed of singing on the Surf stage. Jens was a saxophonist who occasionally filled in for band members. Lorrain’s mother was not in favor of this romance and encouraged her daughter to marry a young man, Scotty, from a wealthy family in town. The conflict and a resulting fight between Jens and Scotty led to the fire that caused the destruction of the famous ballroom.
The story is filled with nostalgia, heartbreak, secrets long buried, redemption and love. It tells a part of Iowa history that many knew little about. The story of the cause of the fire at the Surf is the author’s depiction of what might have happened, but the fire itself was real.
The story of the POWs was based on real-life stories of Iowans who remembered those years. While in the POW camp, the prisoners created a memorable nativity set, which they donated to Algona and can be seen in that city today.
The business meeting followed the book discussion. A road trip to Waverly will be the next Tuesday Tourist Club meeting on Oct. 11. The group will enjoy lunch at The Wild Carrot, followed by a visit to the Waverly Historical Museum.