Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Tuesday Tourist Club met Sept. 13 at the Oelwein Public Library with Mary Jo Weber and Sandy Murray-John hosting. Sixteen members and one guest answered the roll with a response to, “A fun thing you did this summer.”

Charlene Stocker was discussion leader for this meeting’s book, “Stars Over Clear Lake,” by Loretta Ellsworth.

Trending Food Videos