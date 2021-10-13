Nine members of Tuesday Tourist toured the Victorian House in Cedar Falls on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Enjoying the tour were Sue Johnson, Mary Fick, Barb Sanders, Cindy Lundry, Mary Jelliings, Marianne Ryan, Karen Cannon, Vivian Rourke and Anita Mars.
The Victorian House was originally built by A.D. Barnun for his family who moved to Cedar Falls from Freeport, Illinois. Mr. Barnum paid $200 to John and Dempsey Overman for Lot 1 of Block 15 in Cedar Falls. The construction began in 1862 of a two story 28 x 32’ square structure 27’ tall.
Mr. Barnum formed many businesses in and around the Cedar Falls area as well as support for the north-south rail line which connected St. Louis to St. Paul. He later became involved with the movement to erect an orphan’s home in Cedar Falls. In addition, he provided the funds to finance a school for the Independent School District of Northwood in Worth County, Iowa and another between Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
In addition to touring the home, the members viewed antique quilts, as well as new quilts, provided by some members of the Keepsake Quilters.
The members then enjoyed a luncheon at Costa’s in Fairbank, where they were joined by member Marlene Kudrna and her daughter, before returning to Oelwein.