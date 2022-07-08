DES MOINES — Two students from the area are among the spring 2022 graduates at Drake University in Des Moines.
Callie Lembke of Elgin, graduated with a master’s degree in accounting.
Stephanie Martin of Waucoma, earned an MBA in business administration and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.
Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, enrolling more than 3,000 undergraduates and 1,800 graduates. More than 70 majors, minors, and concentrations, along with 20 graduate degree are offered through seven colleges and schools.