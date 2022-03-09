SIOUX CITY — Forty-three Morningside University students graduated with bachelor’s degrees and 73 students earned graduate degrees in December 2021.
Area students among the December graduates are Sara B. Harrold of Jesup, who received a Master of Arts in Teaching, and Hannah R. Schveiger of West Union, who received Master of Arts in Teaching.
