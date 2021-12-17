MOUNT PLEASANT — Two Elgin natives, Valerie Boleyn and Claire Hanson have been named to the Iowa Wesleyan University Fall Dean’s List. Students making the dean’s list are recognized for their academic excellence.
Criteria to be a part of IW’s Dean’s List include degree-seeking students taking 12 or more hours per semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
More than 200 students were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Iowa Wesleyan University. Students exemplifying academic excellence represent the United States and countries abroad.
Iowa Wesleyan University at Mount Pleasant in southeast Iowa, is a transformational learning community whose passion is to educate, empower and inspire students to lead meaningful lives and careers.