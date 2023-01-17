Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES — The first Friday of the 2023 Iowa State Fair will feature a familiar face and name. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is set to release his debut solo album Tyler Hubbard on Jan. 27, while his new single, “Dancin’ In the Country,” is quickly climbing the charts. His first single, “5’9,” became Hubbard’s 20th No.1 single. Hubbard will bring his chart-topping music to the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 11.

Concert tickets went on sale Friday, Jan. 13, and can be purchased at www.iowastatefair.org or by phone at 800-514-3849.

