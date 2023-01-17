DES MOINES — The first Friday of the 2023 Iowa State Fair will feature a familiar face and name. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is set to release his debut solo album Tyler Hubbard on Jan. 27, while his new single, “Dancin’ In the Country,” is quickly climbing the charts. His first single, “5’9,” became Hubbard’s 20th No.1 single. Hubbard will bring his chart-topping music to the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 11.
Concert tickets went on sale Friday, Jan. 13, and can be purchased at www.iowastatefair.org or by phone at 800-514-3849.
Tickets for the 2023 Iowa State Fair Grandstand will be announced throughout the next couple of months and weeks. Tickets to FOR KING + COUNTRY with special guest We The Kingdom on Thursday, Aug. 10, went on sale January 13 as well. Eric Church with special guest Jackson Dean on Sunday, Aug. 13, are already on sale at www.iowastatefair.org.
More about Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line: Tyler Hubbard cruised into country music a decade ago as the lead singer of multi-platinum selling duo Florida Georgia Line. The pair had hits including “Cruise,” “H.O.L.Y.” and “Meant To Be.” While there’s still plenty of fun and lighthearted music on Tyler’s debut project, there’s also a depth that comes with growing up. Tyler was a 24-year-old when FGL took off. Now he’s a married father of three.
“I do hope that the FGL fans will hear this and know I’m still there for them,” Tyler says. “I’m thankful for the last 10 years to be known as one half of FGL,” Tyler says. “There’s a lot more layers to who I am. As a duo partner, you are respectful of one another’s stories and stick to common ground. I wanted to make music that let the fans into my life and who I am on a little bit deeper level.” However, he’s never made a project bearing solely his name- telling his story- until now.
Parmalee: Parmalee is one of Country music’s most successful acts: the Platinum selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut Country album. In addition to opening for Tyler Hubbard at the Iowa State Fair in 2023, Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours while finding time to perform on NBC’s TODAY show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Late Show, FOX & Friends All American Summer Concert Series, MLB Central’s Studio 21, The Queen Latifah Show, and more.
BEWARE of THIRD PARTY TICKET SALES: Only iowastatefair.org and etix.com sell official online tickets for the Iowa State Fair Grandstand. Unfortunately, we can’t guarantee tickets purchased from other sources are valid and we cannot assist with refunds or exchanges from third party ticket sellers. Children under the age of 2 do not need a Grandstand ticket. Please see concert maps for reserved and seated or standing pit area. Convenience charges apply to all tickets. Grandstand tickets do not include Fair admission.