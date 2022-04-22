FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced its 2022 honors and awards recipients. Among the recipients and their respective grant, award and/or scholarship were:
Arlington — Connor Boardman, Carlton W. Knight and Maxine B. Knight Endowed Scholarship.
Elgin — Colton Larson, Mrs. Ina Johnson Memorial Scholarship.
Fairbank — Kaci Beesecker, Lloyd Pleggenkuhle Memorial Scholarship, Stevens Family Scholarship; Anna Richards, Bruce I. Campbell Endowed Scholarship, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship, Scott and Bobbi Lebin Endowed Scholarship, William F. and La Vonne I. Gutches Student Scholarship; Joshua Schares, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship; Samantha Schnor, Iowa Society of CPAs Outstanding Accounting Major Award.
Fayette — Mason Conn, Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (LSAMP) Scholar; Eric Hanson, Foster Cass Foundation Student Scholarship; Kaylin Kent-Thomas, Fayette County Master Gardeners Scholarship; Kyla Krier, William R. Cook Scholarship; Logan Kutsch, American Legion of Iowa Foundation Scholarship; Nicholas Peck, Caudle-Holmes Scholarship, Irma K. Ledgerwood Endowed Scholarship; Reese Schuler, Alpha Nu Omega/Phi Beta Delta Alumni Association Scholarships.
Fort Atkinson — Ellie Loesch, Lloyd Pleggenkuhle Memorial Scholarship.
Independence — Brittany Beyer, American Legion of Iowa Foundation Scholarship; Coleen Dvorak, Dr. J. M. and Zinita Dickman Murphy Scholarship, William R. Cook Scholarship; Jadyn Schultz, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship.
Jesup — Taylor Hansen, Blanche Cole Gloss Memorial Scholarship; Brianne Weber, Don & Pauline McGuire Endowed Scholarship, The Excellence in Education Scholarship; Kristin Sadler, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship.
Oelwein — Ashley Buchtela, NSF STEM-Pros Scholarship; Jane Cue, Emma Meiners-Emerson/Alice Emerson-Hart Scholarship for Excellence in Teaching Elementary Education, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship; Carley Jeanes, Lloyd Pleggenkuhle Memorial Scholarship, The Dr. Austin J. Goldsmith Book Scholarship.
Ossian — Khala Gerleman, The Forrest G. and Margaret L. Moore Endowed Scholarship; Chloe Tieskoetter, Bruce I. Campbell Endowed Scholarship.
Waucoma — Raquel Schmitt, Bruce I. Campbell Endowed Scholarship, Ivadell Brause Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Education, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship.
West Union — Caleb Hintgen, The John and Reta Coleman Achievement in Science Award; Brian Roulson, Ralph Kauten Endowed Scholarship; Micah Ruroden, Bruce I. Campbell Endowed Scholarship, Ivadell Brause Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Education, The Pam Whitmore Endowed Scholarship for Excellence in Student Teaching.
