FAYETTE — The summer OAR (Orientation, Advising and Registration) Day season begins at Upper Iowa University’s Fayette, Iowa, Campus Friday, May 13. This year’s schedule includes both in-person and virtual one day events.
As the final step in the admission process, OAR Days not only allow incoming students to register for classes but also provide the students and their families to further explore different aspects of UIU with the help and guidance of current University students, administrators, faculty and staff.
A typical OAR Day begins with students and their guests registering at the Fayette Campus Student Center. After a brief welcome ceremony, the participants are split into groups. Topics of discussion throughout the day range from academics and Campus life to financing and other available resources.
Students who choose a virtual visit will be assigned a 30-minute session with the University’s student accounts and financial aid teams. In addition, the student will have a one-hour advising session with a faculty advisor to register for courses.
In addition to the May 13 OAR Day, future dates include the following:
Saturday, June 4
Thursday, June 16 (virtual)
Friday, July 15
Monday, Aug. 1 (virtual)
Monday, Aug. 22
Incoming students seeking additional information or to register for an upcoming OAR Day at UIU’s Fayette, Iowa, Campus, may visit uiu.edu/oardays, email admission@uiu.edu or call the UIU admissions office at 800.553.4150, ext. 1+1.