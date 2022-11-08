FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University-Waterloo Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Grow Cedar Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at its new facility, located at 4807 University Ave, #101, Cedar Falls. The public event and ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. In addition to a center tour, guests may enjoy refreshments.
First opening in 1985, the UIU-Waterloo Center serves students from throughout the Cedar Valley region. The Waterloo Center offers classes onsite, online, self-paced, and their newest modality uiuLive — a structured face-to-face connection with traditional online courses.