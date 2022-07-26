Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In a major milestone toward reaching its goals of providing adult and place-bound learners greater access to four-year degrees, the University of Northern Iowa is launching the UNI@IACC (Iowa Community Colleges) initiative. Starting this fall, Iowans with an associate’s degree from any Iowa community college will be able to earn a UNI online degree without having to leave their hometown. UNI@IACC offers a pathway for Iowans who hold an associate’s degree from any Iowa community college to pursue a bachelor’s degree in several high-demand areas: Managing Business and Organizations, Management: Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Elementary Education, Human Services, Technology Management and the Bachelor of Liberal Studies.

To put a bachelor’s degree within reach, UNI is also launching the Future Ready Scholarship Program to eligible participants in a UNI@IACC program. The Future Ready Scholarship comes with two years of eligibility and covers the difference between UNI and community college tuition. Information about the program and how to apply can be found at iacc.uni.edu.

