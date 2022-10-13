Unique flavor combinations for menu variety

Food combinations have always kind of fascinated me. I’m not referring to the meat and potato combos, but rather, the sometimes unique tastes that combine into something wonderful. I think the inventor of the C-B-R (chicken, bacon, ranch) combination was a culinary genius.
However, long before I ever knew of ranch dressing, I looked forward to Sunday dinners at Grandma Ash’s house where I enjoyed topping my mashed potatoes with a little gravy, lettuce and tomato salad, and Western dressing. The mix of creamy potatoes, salty gravy, crunchy salad and slightly sweet dressing was the perfect storm to my tastebuds. My grandma would just cluck her tongue at the mess I made on my plate and then middle sister caught on to the flavors as well.
My family is full of sweet and savory connoisseurs, from peanut butter and jelly, to roast beef with strawberries and sauce, to sliced summer sausage sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies. Yeah, that last one is a real weird matchup invented by my stepdad Ken.
So, this week’s page is dedicated to some delicious combinations to try out on your tastebuds.
C-B-R Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
4 cups shredded or chopped cooked chicken
2 1/2 cups shredded Brussels Sprouts or shredded broccoli
1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place the bacon on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until desired doneness.
2. Remove from the oven. Place on a paper towel to drain grease. Transfer to a cutting board and chop.
1. Lower the oven to 375°F. Scrub the potatoes and pierce several times with a fork. Rub down with the 2 tbsp of olive oil and season the skin with salt and pepper if desired.
2. Set on a lined baking sheet and bake until tender, about 60 minutes.
1. Clean and shred Brussels sprouts. To shred, cut the ends off the sprouts and add to the food processor and pulse until desired consistency or use a cheese grater to shred. (Since I’m not a fan of Brussels sprouts, I would sub with packaged shredded broccoli found in the salad section of the grocery store and cook it the same way.)
2. Heat a medium skillet over medium high heat and add 1 tbsp butter along with the shredded sprouts. Let them cook 3-4 minutes or until tender.
1. Place the cooked and shredded or chopped chicken in a large mixing bowl along with the ranch dressing, garlic, salt/pepper to taste, parsley, and chopped bacon. Use a spoon and combine all ingredients until mixed evenly.
2. Slice each sweet potato and stuff each one with a spoonful of the cooked shredded Brussels sprouts along with a couple of large spoonsful of the chicken salad.
3. Transfer the baking sheet with the stuffed sweet potatoes back to the oven for 8-10 minutes to warm the chicken.
4. Remove and drizzle with extra ranch.