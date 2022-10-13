Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Unique flavor combinations for menu variety

Food combinations have always kind of fascinated me. I’m not referring to the meat and potato combos, but rather, the sometimes unique tastes that combine into something wonderful. I think the inventor of the C-B-R (chicken, bacon, ranch) combination was a culinary genius.

However, long before I ever knew of ranch dressing, I looked forward to Sunday dinners at Grandma Ash’s house where I enjoyed topping my mashed potatoes with a little gravy, lettuce and tomato salad, and Western dressing. The mix of creamy potatoes, salty gravy, crunchy salad and slightly sweet dressing was the perfect storm to my tastebuds. My grandma would just cluck her tongue at the mess I made on my plate and then middle sister caught on to the flavors as well.

Tags

Trending Food Videos