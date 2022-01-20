IOWA CITY — More than 6,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester. Dean's list status was earned by only 1,402 first year undergraduates during the 2021 fall semester at Iowa, only 1,427 second year students, only 1,836 third year students, and only 2,304 fourth year students.
Area students achieving academic success with inclusion on the fall dean’s list are noted here alphabetically by their hometowns. Their year in school, college and major are included. Four of the area students earned the distinction of making the President’s List, with a 4.0 GPA. They are noted with an (*) asterisk.
Aurora — Kyle Wessels, fourth year; Carver College of Medicine, Radiation Sciences
Brandon — Noreasa Higgins, *President’s List, fourth year, College of Education, English Education; Michael Higgins, third year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Human Physiology
Clermont — Chloe Cummings, fourth year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Anthropology
Dunkerton — Tatiana Myers, *President’s List, fourth year, College of Nursing, Major: Nursing
Fairbank — Maria Kayser, fourth year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Political Science; Aubrey Stacey, fourth year, Carver College of Medicine, Radiation Sciences
Hazleton — Austin Duffy, fourth year, College of Engineering, Civil Engineering
Independence — Craig Bantz, first year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Cinema; Dalton Bantz, *President’s List, third year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Cinema; Sophia Bertelli, first year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Elementary Education Interest; Kanyon Cooksley, fourth year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Journalism and Mass Communication; Abigail Davis, third year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Psychology; Josie Fischels, *President’s List, fourth year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Journalism and Mass Communication; Sydney Hearn, third year, Tippie College of Business, Finance; Keira Hellenthal, first year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Art; Avery Liss, second year, College of Engineering, Civil Engineering; Cameron Ridder, first year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Pre-Business; Avery Nabholz , fourth year, College of Education, Music Education;
Jesup — Kennedy Collins, second year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Elementary Education Interest; Cooper Fuelling, second year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Health and Human Physiology; Josephine Loyd, third year, College of Public Health, Public Health; Kyree Sisk, first year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Pre-Business
Masonville — Hannah Wenger, third year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, History
Ossian — Carver Conway, fourth year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Communication Studies
Readlyn — Cassidy Brunscheon, fourth year, Tippie College of Business, Marketing
Stanley — Samantha Frost, fourth year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Ancient Civilization
Sumner — Madelyn Nederhoff, fourth year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Health and Human Physiology
Waucoma — Reese Manderfield, third year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Psychology
Winthrop — Elizabeth Gorman, fourth year, Tippie College of Business, Finance; Natalie Schloss, first year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Speech and Hearing Science