IOWA CITY — More than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. Dean’s list status was earned by only 2,427 first year undergraduates during the 2022 fall semester at Iowa, only 1,768 second year students, only 1,503 third year students, and only 1,845 fourth year students.
Area students are listed alphabetically as follows by their hometowns with their major and year of study.
Brandon — Michael Higgins, Psychology, fourth year; Noreasa Higgins, English Education, fourth year
Calmar — Allison Groux, Health and Human Physiology, fourth year; Shaun Klimesh, English and Creative Writing, first year
Clermont — Chloe Cummings, Anthropology, fourth year; Ashton Johnson, Civil Engineering, fourth year
Elgin — Sophia Leuck, Management, fourth year
Fairbank — Aubrey Stacey, Radiation Sciences, fourth year
Fayette — Korbin Yauk, Anthropology, first year
Independence — Craig Bantz, Cinema, second year; Dalton Bantz, Cinema, fourth year; Lillian Giddings, English and Creative Writing, first year; Grace Gudenkauf, Bachelor of Liberal Studies, fourth year; Sydney Hearn, Finance, fourth year; Keira Hellenthal, Art, second year; Kennedy Lamphier, Psychology, second year; Avery Liss, Civil Engineering, third year; Ashley Martin, Human Physiology, first year; Ailis McCardle, Journalism and Mass Communication, fourth year; Marina Meyer, Social Work Interest, third year
Jesup — Madeline Casatings, Political Science, first year; Ian Farrell, Mathematics, first year; Madelyn Tomson, English, first year
Lamont — Mariah Burington, Pre-Business, first year
Lawler — Jalyssa Blazek, Biomedical Engineering, first year
Masonville — Hannah Wenger, History, fourth year
Ossian — Carver Conway, Communication Studies, fourth year; Paxten Devilbiss, Biomedical Engineering, fourth year
Readlyn — Brandi Marticoff, Speech and Hearing Science, fourth year
Stanley — Samantha Frost, Ancient Civilization, fourth year
Strawberry Point — Avery Dettbarn, Political Science, second year
Waucoma — Reese Manderfield, Psychology, fourth year
Winthrop — Madison McMurrin, Psychology, third year; Nicole Pettinger, Nursing, third year; Natalie Schloss, Speech and Hearing Science, third year
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
• Degree seeking undergraduate students in the Carver College of Medicine, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the College of Public Health, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester
• Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine may qualify for the dean’s list with fewer than 12 semester hours of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college
• College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of 12 semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher
• Please note that courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) or pass/fail (P/F) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean’s list.