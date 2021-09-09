IOWA CITY — This fall, the University of Iowa welcomed the most academically accomplished class in its history for the fifth year in a row. The incoming undergraduate class again topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average (GPA), at 3.81, than any previous class.
The average high school GPA for the classes of 2024 and 2023 were 3.78 and 3.76, respectively.
“We are very happy to welcome these newest Hawkeyes,” says Kevin Kregel, executive vice president and provost. “Like every incoming class, they bring fresh talents and perspectives to our campus. And like last year’s class, they’ve already demonstrated tremendous resilience during a challenging time. We look forward to making sure they have the extraordinary opportunities they deserve, and supporting them as they pursue their goals.”
The class of 2025 is composed of 4,521 students, up slightly from last year. About 19% of the class (870) are first-generation students, and about 22% (996) identify as African American, American Indian, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, Asian, Latinx/a/o, or two or more ethnicities.
About 60% of the class (2,702) are Iowa residents, and about 1% (47) are international students. The class represents 94 of Iowa’s 99 counties, 45 U.S. states and territories (as well as Washington, D.C., and bases for the U.S. Armed Forces), and 40 countries.
This year, 21,608 undergraduates are enrolled at Iowa. About 45% of Iowa’s students identify as male, about 55% as female. Graduate students total 6,415, and professional students total 1,886. Postgraduate scholars total 1,297. Total enrollment this fall is 31,206 students.
Note: This information represents a snapshot of enrollment information from early in the fall 2021 semester and may change with time.
Brandon — Michael Higgins, Major: Pre-Medicine
Calmar — James Groux, Major: Mechanical Engineering
Dunkerton — Josie Snyder, Major: Pre-Athletic Training
Fairbank — Emma Cutsforth of Fairbank, Major: Pre-Business; Asa Kelley, Major: Music
Fayette — Declan Johanns, Major: Sport and Recreation Management
Independence — Craig Bantz, Major: Cinema; Sophia Bertelli, Major: Elementary Education Interest; Spencer Campbell, Major: Pre-Medicine; Christina Christensen, Major: Bachelor of Liberal Studies; Amelia Eager, Major: Nursing Interest; Ryan Eddy, Major: Pre-Business; Grace Gudenkauf, Major: Bachelor of Liberal Studies; Keira Hellenthal, Major: Art; Lillian Johnson, Major: Art; Kennedy Lamphier, Major: Psychology; Ethan McCormick, Major: Pre-Medicine; Cameron Ridder, Major: Pre-Medicine; Alivia Thomas, Open Major; Grace Williams, Major: Psychology
Jesup — Kennedy Collins, Major: Elementary Education Interest; Kyree Sisk, Major: Pre-Business; Jamie Thoma, Major: Biology
Lawler — Jaycie Byrne, Major: Human Physiology
Oelwein — Caleb Nyland, Major: Neuroscience; Malorei Recker, Major: Criminology, Law and Justice
Ossian — Ryan Lechtenberg, Major: Business Standard Admission
Rowley — Kerry Northrop, Major: Education
Sumner — Whitney Schirm, Major: Nursing-RN
West Union — Bayley Monroe, Major: Education
Westgate — Rachel Walenceus, Major: Geoscience
Winthrop — Bethany Cook, Major: Political Science; Hannabelle Erickson, Major: Pre-Law; Sam Gorman, Major: Mechanical Engineering; Natalie Schloss, Major: Speech and Hearing Science
