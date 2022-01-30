CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.
The following area students were among the graduates, with degree and major course of study included. An preceding a name indicates “graduated with honors,” means “graduated with high honors,” and means “graduated with highest honors”
Elgin— Madeline Trumm, Bachelor of Arts-Marketing: Sales Management
Elkader — Benjamin Backes, Bachelor of Arts-Physical Education-Teaching
Hawkeye —Elli Winter, Bachelor of Arts-Marketing: Sales Management
Independence —Ashley Cappel, Bachelor of Arts-Recreation Tourism and Nonprofit Leadership; Nicholas Holt, Bachelor of Arts-Elementary Education; Luke House, Bachelor of Arts-Social Science Teaching — Plan B All Social Science Teaching; Ethan Kayser, Bachelor of Arts-Psychology; Lucas Kremer, Bachelor of Arts-Accounting, Finance: Personal Wealth Management; Tara Makepeace, Bachelor of Arts-Finance: Financial Management, Real Estate; Courtney Pexton, Bachelor of Arts-Psychology
Jesup — Shannon Boos, Bachelor of Arts-English Teaching; Benjamin Hummel, Bachelor of Arts-Communication; Sonya Kennett-Bethune, Bachelor of Arts-Psychology; Carrie Tarpy, Bachelor of Arts-Graphic Technology, Technology Management
Oelwein — Alexandra Parker, Bachelor of Arts, Marketing: Global Marketing Management, Supply Chain Management
Readlyn — Peyton Brown, Bachelor of Arts-Marketing: Advertising and Digital Media; Jaden Kuethe, Bachelor of Arts-Management Information Systems: Business Analytics, Marketing: Advertising and Digital Media; Jacob Lien, Bachelor of Arts-Management: Business Administration; Brandon Mitchell, Bachelor of Arts-Finance: Financial Management Real Estate; Cameron O’Donnell, Bachelor of Art-Accounting
Sumner— Chelsea Burrows, Bachelor of Arts, Accounting, Economics: Business Economics; Luke Smith, Bachelor of Arts-Elementary Education
West Union — Drew Wedemeier, Bachelor of Arts-Biology
Winthrop — Jami Crawford, Bachelor of Arts-Early Childhood Education; Luke Werner, Bachelor of Science-Manufacturing Engineering Technology: Advanced Manufacturing