Unstuffed Green Pepper Soup

This is a crock pot soup that doesn’t take a lot of effort, but really delivers on flavor.
Ingredients:
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
This is a crock pot soup that doesn’t take a lot of effort, but really delivers on flavor.
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground beef, or turkey, even venison
2 c V8 juice, low sodium
2 c fresh or frozen chopped green peppers
1 c dry instant rice (Minute Rice)
3 c beef broth or stock, low fat
2 cans petite diced tomatoes (14.5 oz each)
1 c fresh or frozen chopped onion
1 c shredded cheddar cheese, optional
1-2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp garlic powder
1 pinch salt and pepper
Directions:
Brown the ground beef or turkey, with onions, until no pink shows. Drain.
Put cooked meat and all ingredients — except rice — in a large crock pot. Stir until well mixed. Cover and cook on high for 4 -5 hours or low for 8-10 hours.
Before serving, stir in dry rice, cover again, and let sit for about 15 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Top with cheese if desired. Makes about eight 1-cup servings. Keep some extra beef broth on hand, you may need to add some after the rice cooks, if your soup is too thick.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Periods of light snow. High 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.