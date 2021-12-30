Updates planned for museum in the new year

I am sure you have looked back at 2021 to see how the year filled out. I hope it was a very good year for you all told. The COVID Virus has been the dominating factor and continues to be with additional strains developing. We learned how to cope with the virus and still continue in order to live and work safely. It has been difficult for families to get together, which was one of the hardest things to deal with. Now we look forward to what might be possible in 2022.
The Christmas tree and decorations at the museum and the library are put away for another year. Thank you for your donations to the Strawberry Point Food Pantry at St. Mary’s. All your contributions there are extremely important. Strawberry Point is fortunate that it has this resource for people to use.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is making plans for the new year. There will be some display updates and the programs that will be held are being decided. The LED lighting project in the museum will be finished this winter and computer programs will be updated. Plans are always subject to change as necessary but they are a start.
It will be fun to introduce the new and updated changes at the museum, which you might think are just more of the “same old, same old.” Well, keep in mind that we all need to learn and be updated personally ourselves. As we get older, it becomes more interesting to look back, and the Wilder Memorial Museum is a multi-faceted gem to use to look back with and appreciate the here and now.