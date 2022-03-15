FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the names of its October and December 2021 graduates, followed by the degree earned and respective honors.
October 2021 graduates
Calmar — Sara Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Life Science,
Fayette — Cavan Cheong, Bachelor of Science in Business Admin, Cum Laude; Connor Manderfeld, Bachelor of Science in Business Admin, Cum Laude
Independence — Cathy Earles, Master of Business Admin in General Management Emphasis
Oelwein — Alicia Conner, Master of Education in Instructional Strategist II Emphasis; Shawn Prugh, Master of Business Admin in General Management Emphasis,
Readlyn — Destiny Michael, Bachelor of Science in Human Services,
December 2021 graduates
Calmar — Michele Budde, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Admin.
Clermont — Lance Butikofer, Associate of Arts in General Business
Fairbank — Sidney Schnor, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in All Business
Fayette — Mason Conn, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management; Liam Haycock, Master of Business Admin in General Management Emphasis; Deana Schlitter, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts in Instruc Strat: BD/LD/ID; Yuzhang Wu, Master of Business Admin in Organizational Develop Emphasis
Hawkeye — Kortney Pleggenkuhle, Bachelor of Science in Conservation Mgmt.
Independence — Melanie Bergman, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts in Instruc Strat: BD/LD/ID; Amy Wright, Master of Business Admin in Human Resources Mgmt. Emphasis
Jesup — Louis Bergman, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Admin.; Shawn Even, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Management
Lamont — Samantha Reed, Bachelor of Science in Conservation Mgmt.
Oelwein — Trevor Rau, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education
Ossian — Sara Hageman, Master of Business Admin in General Management Emphasis
Strawberry Point — Sophia Henke, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Admin.