FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the names of its October and December 2021 graduates, followed by the degree earned and respective honors.

October 2021 graduates

Calmar — Sara Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Life Science,

Fayette — Cavan Cheong, Bachelor of Science in Business Admin, Cum Laude; Connor Manderfeld, Bachelor of Science in Business Admin, Cum Laude

Independence — Cathy Earles, Master of Business Admin in General Management Emphasis

Oelwein — Alicia Conner, Master of Education in Instructional Strategist II Emphasis; Shawn Prugh, Master of Business Admin in General Management Emphasis,

Readlyn — Destiny Michael, Bachelor of Science in Human Services,

December 2021 graduates

Calmar — Michele Budde, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Admin.

Clermont — Lance Butikofer, Associate of Arts in General Business

Fairbank — Sidney Schnor, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in All Business

Fayette — Mason Conn, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management; Liam Haycock, Master of Business Admin in General Management Emphasis; Deana Schlitter, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts in Instruc Strat: BD/LD/ID; Yuzhang Wu, Master of Business Admin in Organizational Develop Emphasis

Hawkeye — Kortney Pleggenkuhle, Bachelor of Science in Conservation Mgmt.

Independence — Melanie Bergman, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts in Instruc Strat: BD/LD/ID; Amy Wright, Master of Business Admin in Human Resources Mgmt. Emphasis

Jesup — Louis Bergman, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Admin.; Shawn Even, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Management

Lamont — Samantha Reed, Bachelor of Science in Conservation Mgmt.

Oelwein — Trevor Rau, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education

Ossian — Sara Hageman, Master of Business Admin in General Management Emphasis

Strawberry Point — Sophia Henke, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Admin.

