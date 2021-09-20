FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced the dean’s list for the 2021 summer session. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student. Area honorees included:
Independence — Cassidy Bendickson, an Elementary Education major; Paige Benesh, an Elementary Education major; Olivia Wolf, a Birth-Grade 3:Inclusive Settings major; Coleen Dvorak, an Accounting major
Jesup — Louis Bergman, a Business Admin major; Shawn Even, a Management major
Maynard — Bailey Bergman, an All Science major
Ossian — Kenan Willey, an Elementary Education major
Readlyn — Chalee Michael, a Human Services major
Strawberry Point — Sophia Henke, a Business Admin major
Sumner — Kelsey Pagel, a Health Services Admin major
About Upper Iowa University — Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students — nationally and internationally — at its Fayette, Iowa, campus and over 20 U.S. locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.