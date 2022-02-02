Variety to tantalize tastebuds

Do you every wonder how some members of one’s immediate family can have such different tastes for food than another? The worst part of others knowing that you don’t like a certain food, is when they eat it (sometimes in front of you) and tell you, “Oh, you don’t know what you’re missing!” — Well, yes, I do, thank you!
While I am not opposed to trying just about any kind of traditional dish, I do have a distinct dislike to asparagus, and Brussel sprouts are a close second. I guess if I was in a guest position, I would be polite enough to eat at least some of the dish and hope there was a large glass of water handy to wash it down! I’m also a little picky about seafood, sticking to basic mild cod, tilapia or salmon, and nothing too exotic. I especially love a good casserole or homemade soup.
My two daughters have developed different and often quite opposite tastebuds. Older daughter, who was once an “eat everything” kid, is now vegan and loves all vegetables and fruits. Younger daughter would probably have to bring her own food when visiting her sister. She recently said she might like to try a recipe I posted for beefy potato taco casserole. I told her it was right up her alley since there was no onion or celery in it.
“I always immediately delete those items when I see them in a recipe,” she told me. She doesn’t know what she’s missing.
She also shares the same dislike to pineapple as her dad, although the reasoning is not the same. My late husband developed a dislike to pineapple because as a child, his mother packed his cold lunches with pineapple rings quite frequently. I was more inclined toward apple slices or peach cups in my kids’ lunches. Younger daughter simply doesn’t like the taste or texture of the Hawaiian delight. That probably means she won’t be trying the Hawaiian Chicken casserole on this week’s list of recipes. I hope the rest of you try it out and tell her what she’s missing!
Shepherd’s Pie Soup
This is the perfect cold-weather soup. All the flavors of shepherd’s pie are made in soup form with the mashed potatoes mixed in, making for a thick and creamy broth – so warming and satisfying.
Ingredients:
1½ lb potatoes, peeled and diced
1 lb ground beef
1 c onion, diced
1 c carrots, diced
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 tbl tomato paste
4 c chicken broth (or beef broth)
1½ lb potatoes, peeled and diced (not a typo)
1 tbl Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp rosemary
1 tsp thyme
2 bay leaves
2 tbl butter
¹/³ c sour cream
1 c white cheddar cheese, shredded (optional)
1 c frozen peas
salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Place the first 1½ pounds of diced potatoes in a pot, cover in water, bring to a boil and cook until tender, about 15-20 minutes. (This recipe uses 3 lb of potatoes total.)
2. Meanwhile, cook the beef, onions and carrots in a large pot over medium-high heat, breaking the beef apart as it cooks, until the beef is cooked through, and drain off any excess grease.
Add the garlic and tomato paste to the beef and cook until fragrant, about a minute.
3. Add half of the broth, the remaining 1½ pounds of diced potatoes, the Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, thyme and bay leaves to the beef, bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 15-20 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, when the potatoes from step 1 are cooked, drain them and puree them (or mash until completely smooth), along with the sour cream and butter and the remaining broth before mixing into the soup.
5. When the diced potatoes in the soup are tender, add the cheddar and let it melt into the soup, about 2 minutes.
6. Add the peas and heat, about 2-3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and enjoy.